Arrest made in relation to Sandringham hit and run

Auckland City detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man in relation to the hit and run on Sandringham Road in the early hours of Sunday 18th April.
The man has been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.
Police have also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will undergo forensic examination.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and we'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
