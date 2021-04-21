Underground services work kick-starts streets upgrade - Council

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 11:38

Work will soon get underway on the first stage of the Invercargill City Centre Streets Upgrade - Don and Esk, starting with essential work on underground pipes on Dee and Don Streets.

The first projects agreed under the City Centre Master Plan, street renewals on Don and Esk to connect other city projects and make public spaces more attractive, will follow the underground work.

Invercargill City Council Infrastructure Group Manager Erin Moogan said the work is part of an exciting transformation in the heart of the city.

"Our streets upgrade projects are contributing to the creation of a city of which Southlanders can be proud. Along with other major developments, these projects are fantastic for the region, however we know that the construction period will be disruptive to retailers, businesses and visitors in the short-

term.

"With streets upgrade work expected to take around 18 months to complete, we’re committed to working closely with our city retailers, business owners and the community to minimise disruption as much as possible, while pushing ahead with work as quickly as we can," Ms Moogan said.

In order to align with opening dates for other developments, design of the street upgrades on Don and Esk is being finalised while underground work gets underway. Those designs will be finalised in May and we’ll share the details with the community as soon as they are confirmed.

Information sessions will offer detail on what’s planned and what the construction period means for businesses and the community. This will include road closures and lane reductions during work. Regular communications channels will be established with retailers to share news and take feedback while work is underway.

A City Centre Governance Group was established to guide and champion the city streets upgrade. Membership included councillors, staff, and others representing business and city interests. The group offered direct links to the community, support for engagement and provides a vehicle for businesses in our city centre to have an influence on the outcomes.

Chair John Green said this was just one of many great projects happening in the city centre right now.

"These developments are all incredibly positive for Invercargill. One of the challenges will be connecting everyone and making sure businesses and the community are getting the information they need," Mr Green said.

"We know that there will be significant disruption to retailers, shoppers, road users and others. The best thing the council can do is keep talking to everyone affected, listen to their feedback, respond where possible and push ahead with the work."

Find out more at www.icc.govt.nz/citystreets