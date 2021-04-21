Arrest in relation to Westmere incident

|
Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident where another man was located with serious injuries at a Westmere address on Rawene Avenue on 16 April.
Today, a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today, 21 April.
