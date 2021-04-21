Wanaka community "delighted" by High Court decision to overturn illegal airport lease

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 16:35

Michael Ross, Chair of Wānaka Stakeholders Group Inc. made the following statement this afternoon following the release of the High Court judgement which delivered a major blow to any development of a jet capable airport at Wānaka Airport:

"We're absolutely delighted to receive the judgement from the High Court this afternoon that the lease of Wānaka Airport to QAC has been overturned because it is unlawful. This judgement confirms what we and our nearly 3,500 members have said clearly and consistently from the outset: the community was not consulted properly and QLDC has not been transparent about such possible plans. The Upper Clutha community has been emphatic: we don't want an additional jet airport developed near Wānaka, and we won't stand by while our local Council or airport company act against the will of the community."

Mr Ross said that WSG could not have achieved this result without its "team of brilliant barristers and QC's, our generous supporters, those from the community who were prepared to provide affidavits and the hard work of close to 20 core members who have together spent thousands of hours" working on the judicial review. He also said that WSG would take "at least the next few days" to review the judgement closely and consider next steps before making further comment.