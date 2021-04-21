Poppy and Star Flight homeward bound

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 23:15

The Poppy and Star Flight that has been travelling the country for the last four weeks fundraising for the RSA, The Starship Foundation’s Air Ambulance and NZ Warbirds, will touch down again at Ardmore Airport on Sunday.

Having travelled as far South as Invercargill and North to Kaitaia, the flight has seen 30 community events take place where all sorts of people including local children, knitters, and RSA members came together to support the charities with a range of activities.

The final flight from Whangarei will arrive at Ardmore approx. 10am with Baz Norgrove in a Titan P51 Mustang. He will park up alongside the Warbirds aircraft and unpack the giant poppy and star artworks which have each had over 300 hand knitted poppies sewn on in the towns visited.

The artworks will be given to representatives from each of the charities along with details of the funds collected along the way. The Warbirds engines will be fired up at 10.30am and the poppy artwork will be passed to Dave Brown, Chief Flying Instructor at NZ Warbirds who will carry it on his aircraft as part of the Auckland Memorial Flight over the Cenotaph which departs at 10.45 for a 11am display. This will be a fitting end to our project and a reminder that " We will remember them"

Also in attendance on the day will be the Wings over NZ Forum, gathering to remember 80 years of the Harvard.

All welcome to come along on Sunday morning.

Donations can be made by visiting www.poppyflight.co.nz/donate