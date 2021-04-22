UoW Top 60 in world for research that impacts economic grow, reducing inequality

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 06:01

The University of Waikato has been ranked in the top 60 universities in the world for research that supports economic growth and reducing inequality, as measured against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The results are part of the latest Times Higher Education (THE) impact rankings, which have also seen the University jump up a band in its overall ranking to 101-200 in the world.

Waikato is now ranked in the world’s top 35 universities for research and actions that support ‘decent work and economic growth’ (SDG 8), reflecting the strength of expertise in this area. Recent work includes Ämiomio Aotearoa, a 5-year MBIE funded project to help New Zealand create a more circular economy - where products and components are designed to be permanently reusable - reducing resource use and waste.

The results also show that Waikato is taking a leading role internationally in its work-integrated learning programme, which sees every undergraduate student take up a work placement as part of their studies, as well as its supportive and inclusive employment policies.

Waikato also placed 57th in the world’s top universities for research that supports ‘reduced inequalities’ (SDG 10). Researchers contributed to SDG 10 with their work to understand inequities in the areas of race, gender and disability. This includes recent studies by the University’s Medical Research Centre examining inequitable health outcomes for MÄori with cancer or diabetes, as well as the MBIE funded project Working to End Racial Oppression, which looks at the individual, community and economic costs of racism.

The SDGs are a call for all countries to tackle the greatest challenges facing our world, including poverty, inequality and climate change. Universities have an important role to play through their research, policies, operations, and collaboration with other sectors. First launched in 2019, this year’s THE impact rankings were more competitive than ever, with entries growing by half to 1200 universities in 96 countries around the world.