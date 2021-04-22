Wellington council to make on-duty police pay for parking - SST

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 08:59

Sensible Sentencing Trust has been told by frustrated frontline officers that within the next few weeks Wellington City Council is going to start making police, who are on duty, pay for parking when in unmarked cars.

"Not only is the council going to start charging on-duty police for parking, but the officers who are doing duties around the city will only have a maximum of two hours to do so - or they will get ticketed, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Officers were also told they will need to pay for the parking out of their own pockets and to then seek to be reimbursed, but when there was massive push-back they are now said to need an ‘ap’ to pay council the parking fee."

"They are just trying to do their jobs in Wellington to keep the community safe, and it certainly doesn’t help when the council wants to charge them for things like parking and hand out ridiculous tickets."

"After all the public outcry about safety concerns in the Wellington community, the frontline officers are feeling like they are just second-thought with actions like this from the council."

"How is it anywhere near common sense that our officers are getting charged by the council in order to make a profit for a carpark?"

"Nowhere in the country should on-duty police officers be paying for parking."

"Our police force doesn’t exist as a profit-making entity for councils. It’s simply outrageous that we are sitting on this ‘ratepayer-taxpayer money-go-round' when our officers are doing duties within the community," says Mr Ball.

"Taxpayers don’t expect their money, that is allocated to Police to keep our communities safe, to be then funnelled into some local councils looking to cover costs with things like parking."