New NZ recycling service launched on Earth Day

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 12:17

In a first, New Zealand’s environmentally-conscious consumers will finally be able to recycle almost anything with the launch of the Zero Waste Box™ system - the first comprehensive recycling solution for nearly any waste stream, from the world experts in hard-to-recycle materials, TerraCycle®.

New Zealand is the most wasteful developed country in the world and the 10th most wasteful country in the world per capita 1. The country’s lack of recycling means that each year 350,000 tonnes of waste is sent to landfill 2.

This Earth Day, TerraCycle will provide New Zealanders with a first-of-a-kind solution to tackle waste, with its all-inclusive recycling solution for hundreds of items that are typically considered "non-recyclable" through traditional council recycling systems, or that are not collected through TerraCycle’s free National Recycling Programmes.

The Zero Waste Boxes have a proven track record. Successfully launching in Australia in 2015, they are now used by over 500 consumers and businesses, and last year collected an astonishing 18 tonnes of waste. The versatile boxes are used by households, schools, businesses, manufacturing facilities, and events looking to offset their impacts and lighten their footprint.

General Manager of TerraCycle Australia and New Zealand, Jean Bailliard has praised the launch for helping New Zealanders take a major leap forward in tackling waste in any setting.

"Our Zero Waste Boxes provide a unique solution for people who want to recycle virtually anything. From face masks, disposable gloves, beauty products to cigarette butts, the boxes are small and compact enough to be stored in homes or businesses, and allow New Zealanders recycle things that aren’t traditionally accepted in kerbside recycling."

Zero Waste Boxes™ come in two sizes - small (30L capacity) and medium (80L capacity). Prices vary depending on the quantity and type of waste being recycled, the box size and the difficulty of recycling each waste stream. The price of each box includes return shipping including a courier pickup option for convenience and the cost of processing the waste.