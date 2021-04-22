A new rail overbridge on the way at SH30 Kopaki - NZTA

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 12:28

Work will begin soon to realign State Highway 30 and replace the Kopaki rail overbridge south of Te Kuiti, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency awarding the construction contract to Downer NZ Ltd.

A new overbridge spanning the North Island Main Trunk line will be built alongside the existing timber one, with the bridge approaches on SH30 and the entrance to Kopaki Road both realigned to make them safer.

Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery Jo Wilton says the first stage of the project will begin in the next few months and involves realigning SH30 and moving the intersection of the highway and Kopaki Road further away from the bridge to allow more visibility for turning traffic.

"Construction of the new overbridge is expected to begin in Spring this year, dependent on completing the final land access agreements. Completion of the bridge and new approach roads is expected by Autumn 2023," Ms Wilton says.

"When complete, the new overbridge will make journeys safer and more reliable for all state highway traffic."

The current rail overbridge is at the end of its life and was reinforced in 2018 to allow it to remain open, with a restriction for heavy trucks.

The new bridge will be able to be used by all heavy vehicles, including the heaviest trucks known as high productivity motor vehicles (HPMVs).

