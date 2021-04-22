Freedom camping public meetings: Twizel, Thames, Whitianga, Tauranga, Taupo - MBIE

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 15:09

Public meetings are being held in Twizel, Thames, Whitianga, Tauranga and TaupÅ from Tuesday 27 April for people to find out more about the government’s proposals to improve freedom camping.

"The public meetings are a good opportunity for people to get information and ask questions in person," says Danielle McKenzie, Manager Tourism Policy, MBIE.

"The meetings are good for us as well, and based on people’s questions, we’ve clarified some of the language used in the discussion document."

The clarification relates to Proposal 4 which seeks feedback about the types of toilets that are suitable for a vehicle to be certified as self-contained, and what types of vehicles are suitable.

"We’ve had more than 2,700 responses to the online survey so far, and that’s on top of separate submissions already received," says Danielle McKenzie.

Information including a discussion document Supporting Sustainable Freedom Camping in Aotearoa New Zealand, one-page summary, and ways to submit, can be found at mbie.govt.nz/freedom-camping-consultation.

Submissions can be made through MBIE’s online survey, an online form, by email or mail, and close on Sunday 16 May.

Public meetings for week commencing 27 April:

- Twizel: Tuesday 27 April, 4.30-6.30pm - Community Lounge, Twizel Event Centre, Marketplace

- Thames : Wednesday 28 April, 10.30am-12.30pm - Council Chambers, 515 Mackay Street

- Whitianga: Wednesday 28 April, 4-6pm - Mercury Bay Community Board Rooms, 10 Monk Street

- Tauranga: Thursday 29 April, 12-2pm - The X Space, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, 38 Durham Street

- TaupÅ: Friday 30 April, 11am-1pm - Great Lake Centre, 5 Story Place