Otago Polytechnic 'achieves Rainbow Tick accreditation'

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 15:26

Otago Polytechnic is proud to have achieved Rainbow Tick reaccreditation, acknowledging that it accepts and values people in the workplace, and embraces the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

Otago Polytechnic welcomes and includes everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, marital status, age, disability, religious or ethical beliefs or political opinions.

Rainbow Tick certification is granted to organisations that complete a diversity and inclusion certification process. To gain certification, Otago Polytechnic showed, against a number of criteria, that it is diverse, open and inclusive as an employer. That includes strategies and policies that specifically mention inclusion; reporting on inclusion at all levels, including governance; and training offered to staff.

Julie Watson, Rainbow Tick Programme Manager, acknowledged Otago Polytechnic’s mahi via a virtual presentation earlier this week.

"It gives me great pleasure to present - albeit virtually - the Rainbow Tick certificate to Otago Polytechnic.

"I’d like to congratulate you on creating a positive environment for your staff. And it is important for members of the Rainbow Community to see the Rainbow flag flying on Forth St."

"Rainbow" refers to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatÄpui and intersex (LGBTTQIA+). The Rainbow flag means we are committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive workplace for all staff, regardless of their gender identity and expression, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation.

Stuart Terry and Veronique Olin, alongside a small, dedicated team, have led this work at Otago Polytechnic. They point out that it is crucial the organisation continues to build and improve on the processes that have created a positive, inclusive environment for staff.

"We have well established policies and processes in place and we are now at a stage of refining these. As an inclusive organisation we have previously supported staff who have transitioned gender in our workplace, but we recognise the need to have policy and guidelines that can better support this.

"We are the only ITP to have been awarded the Rainbow Tick and were one of the first organisations in the South Island to gain the certification, in December 2016.

"We are looked on as being a leader in this space by other organisations in the city."

