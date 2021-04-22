War historian to advise on New Zealand Army bicentennial ...

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 16:48

Professor Glyn Harper has been named academic advisor for the New Zealand Army NgÄti TÅ«matauenga's bicentennial research project.

Military historian Professor Glyn Harper has been appointed as the New Zealand Army NgÄti TÅ«matauenga academic adviser for a research project celebrating the Army’s 200-year anniversary in 25 years’ time.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to be involved in such an historic, important and all-encompassing project, both for myself and for Massey - we are one of the key academic partners for the 25-year project," says Massey’s Professor of War Studies.

"Glyn’s background in the New Zealand Army and his academic credentials made him my first choice as academic adviser for the project," said the Project Director, Colonel Colin Richardson. "I was very pleased that Massey has agreed to permit his involvement as well as being involved themselves."

Farewelling New Zealand troops.

Opportunities for student researchers

By being the academic partner, Massey will be playing a critical part in Aotearoa’s historical heritage. Titled Project 200, the venture will also provide opportunities for students, in particular in collecting oral histories.

Project 200 was announced by the Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, on 24 March as part of the New Zealand Army’s 175th Commemoration activities. The project aims to capture the New Zealand Army’s long history through publications, an oral history programme, the production of material for schools and several conferences and seminars.

General Boswell, who is a Massey graduate, also confirmed that Massey University will be a key academic partner of Project 200.

The project will follow the history of the New Zealand Army from its beginnings as a militia in 1845 to its current role in peacekeeping. There will also be research into the ANZACs, MÄori Army involvement and women in the Army. Army photography and art will also be included.

"This is a truly unique project and is an opportunity to contribute to an incredibly important resource in the history of Aotearoa," says Professor Harper. "The bicentennial of the New Zealand Army will be a significant anniversary both for the Army and the nation," says Professor Harper.

The first sailing of the Echelon.