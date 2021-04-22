Chlorine-free review: what would you like to know?

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 16:55

Opportunities to find out more about the Chlorine-Free Drinking Water Review are coming up over the next few weeks, including a Facebook Live chat next Tuesday 27 April at 7pm.

A community meeting will be held at 7pm on Monday 10 May at the MTG Century Theatre. This is a public event and all those interested are invited to attend. Information about the review and its findings are part of the Long Term Plan 2021-31 consultation.

"We’re running these events on top of the LTP events. These, along with information available on our website, are ways to make sure the community has as many chances as possible to find out why the city currently has a chlorinated drinking water supply, and what our future options are," says Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"The more people who make submissions to the LTP about this, the better we as a Council will be informed about what the community wants. The work we’ve got planned for our water infrastructure over the next 10 years is necessary for a chlorine-free future."

To view a copy of the report, go to napier.govt.nz keyword #Chlorinefreereview. Further information about Napier’s drinking water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure can also be found here.

A question-and-answer session about technical aspects of the report, with the four consultants who wrote it, will be recorded, and will be available on the Napier City Council website soon.

Information on this proposal, Napier City Council’s projects, activities, expected income and costs, and rates over the next 10 years can be found online at sayitnapier.nz/ltp. Submissions on the LTP can also be made here.