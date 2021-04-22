Climate change could push millions into poverty - World Vision

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 18:00

Climate-related disasters are set to wipe out decades of development gains, if governments don’t take urgent action, warns World Vision. Almost 24 million people were forced from their homes because of weather-related disasters in 2019 - almost three times as many as those displaced by conflict. And 140 million more people could be forced to leave their homes by 2050.

Andrew Morley, World Vision International President and CEO, said: "Climate change threatens all of us, but the world’s poorest people pay the highest price. Climate change limits access to food and clean water for millions of people living on the world’s margins, while making them more vulnerable to natural disasters and disease."

The international community’s response to a global crisis that is disproportionately impacting the world’s most vulnerable has been too slow. Governments and corporations must support the full realisation of global climate commitments established by the UN, Paris Agreement and Sendai Framework. This includes reducing global emissions, restoring deforested landscapes and building community resilience to both climate change and climate-related disasters.

"Climate change, ecological crises, land degradation and pollution have put all of us in grave danger," says Tony Rinaudo, Senior Climate Action Advisor for World Vision and chief architect of Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), an innovative and cost-effective process that has restored more than 15 million hectares of farmland in West Africa alone. This has resulted in 1-2 tons CO2e per hectare being sequestered each year.

"Earth Day gives us an opportunity to pause and commit to a fresh start. We can reverse the damage done, to regreen barren land, grow more drought-resistant crops and apply green technologies. But we need to act now before it is too late." Rinaudo added.

World Vision is warning that immediate global investments in mitigation, adaptation and resilience building are needed to stop millions being forced into life threatening poverty situations. The NGO has recently been confirmed as a supporting partner of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and will continue to prioritise its work to support those most impacted by climate change and to build upon its work on reversing the impacts of climate change through FMNR. Its goal is to bring this innovative reforestation initiative to 100 countries worldwide.

"We must not allow climate change to rob the world’s most vulnerable children of their potential. Decades of success in reducing poverty and hunger could be reversed without immediate and robust efforts to stop climate change, and to help people deal with the devastating impact it has already had. We call on the international community to act urgently in response to this very real crisis." Mr Morley concluded.