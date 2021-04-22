Police attend serious crash on Pokapu Road

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 18:30

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Pokapu Road near the intersection with One Tree Point Road, Ruakākā.

Police were called at around 4.30pm to the incident involving a truck and car.

Sadly one person has died at the scene, with another person in a critical condition.

Two other people in the vehicle are in a serious condition.

A helicopter was being dispatched to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be attending the scene, with an investigation to be commenced into the circumstances of the crash.