Overnight closure on SH1 Hamilton next week - NZTA

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 09:23

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the northbound lane of the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway (State Highway 1) will be closed between Wintec and Te Koura Drive on the night of Tuesday 27 April.

The road will be closed between 6pm and 6am to allow contractors to undertake repairs to the road surface.

Northbound traffic will be detoured on to Wairere Drive and Te Rapa Road, before rejoining SH1 at the Horotiu interchange. Southbound lanes are unaffected and will remain open.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys or consider travelling outside work hours.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.