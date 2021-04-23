Businesses urged to be aware of counterfeit banknotes - NZ Police

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 10:05

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently.

While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been charged in Lower Hutt for possession of 14 $100 banknotes.

It’s important for people to understand it is both an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes.

Security features are the same on all denominations and businesses involved in handling money should be aware of security features within New Zealand banknotes.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and notify Police.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with Police.

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.