Have your say on Hamilton's approach to heritage - Council

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 11:55

Tukuna mai toou reo me peewhea a Kirikiriroa e tiaki I ngaa taonga tuku iho.

What does a city where heritage thrives look like? He aha te aahua o te taone nui inaa e ora pai ana ngaa taonga tuku iho?

Hamilton City Council is looking for community views to help develop a new Heritage Strategy. It will replace the 2016 Heritage Plan, which is being reviewed as part of the normal Council cycle.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa has a diverse range of heritage. Places, taonga, photographs, written documents and buildings form our tangible heritage. Intangible heritage includes traditions, cultural practices and oral histories.

Council has a legal responsibility to protect all forms of heritage. It does this through the items our museum and libraries collect, by telling stories through signage, identification of buildings and sites for protection through the District Plan and much more.

The Heritage Strategy will focus on making sure our heritage is commemorated, protected, preserved and promoted so we can understand - now and in the future - how our city was shaped.

Hamiltonians have until Sunday 16 May to share their voice at hamilton.govt.nz/heritage or by filling in a form at Council’s central city offices or their local library.

Council is asking three questions:

What does a city where heritage thrives look like?

How can the community, mana whenua and Council work together to strengthen and support ongoing recognition of the city’s heritage?

How can Council make it easier for people and groups to learn about, commemorate, promote, protect and preserve Hamilton Kirikiriroa’s heritage?

Public feedback will be used to develop the draft Heritage Strategy. The strategy will be considered by the Community Committee in August.

"We have a rich and complex heritage created by multiple ethnicities over many generations," says Community Committee Chair Mark Bunting.

"We need to make our heritage more visible. People have a real hunger to know where they came from and the forces that have shaped the place they live in."

Bunting says the new strategy will guide Council decisions on funding and prioritisation and make sure the city’s whole history is considered in these conversations.

"It will also help us to take the right steps to capture now the way we live today because that is the heritage of tomorrow. By looking and thinking ahead, we can make sure we don’t lose what’s important to our community and that Hamilton’s stories are available to future generations."