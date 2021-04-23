Consultation on speed limit changes opens next week - Council

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 12:10

Community consultation begins on Friday next week to seek feedback on proposed speed limit changes. The TairÄwhiti draft speed management plan was approved in March by Councillors.

The plan proposes that the speed limit in the central business district is reduced from 50km to 30km, most city streets and rural townships are reduced from 50km to 40km and rural roads from 100km to 80km per hour. Arterial routes like Gladstone, Childers, Ormond, Lytton, Stanley and Rutene roads are proposed to remain at 50km per hour.

The plan is part of a nationwide initiative called Road to Zero that sets a target of a 40% reduction in deaths and serious injuries by 2030 and zero by 2050.

Council’s director of community lifelines David Wilson said TairÄwhiti had 1.5 times the national average of deaths and serious injuries on its roads, with speed increasing the likelihood of crashes and their severity.

"Gisborne also ranks in the highest risk category for speed - driving too fast for the conditions - and for crashes with cyclists involved in the national Communities At Risk Register 2020, coming third for the country for both."

The feedback received in May will be used to inform a final speed management plan. In July, the public will have the opportunity to give feedback on the plan before it is presented to Council later in the year. Any speed limit changes will take up to three years to be implemented.

The plan excludes speeds limits on State Highway 2 and 35 as this is a separate speed limit review process by Waka Kotahi.

Feedback on the proposed changes can be made between 30 April to 31 May on the Council website, or at customer services in Gisborne or Te Puia.

Maps with the proposed new speed limits can be viewed here.