Iwi to lead Kaiarataki navigator workforce that supports whanau in Corrections system

Today, 23 April 2021, Government Ministers announced a new Kaiarataki Navigator Workforce and
TÄnei u approach to support whÄnau connected to the Corrections system. Both are part of the MÄori Pathways programme and have been co-designed with NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi.
The Kaiarataki Navigator Workforce is part of Paiheretria te Muka TÄngata (Paiheretia) and aims to improve whÄnau wellbeing by building on and supporting whÄnau aspirations using a WhÄnau Ora approach. In addition this service seeks to reduce the re-offending of tÄne MÄori under 30 years. The TÄnei au approach encompasses Ngakau Ora (MÄori approach to healing trauma), Kaupapa MÄori WÄnanga and Tikanga a Iwi (to embrace Kahungunutanga in a way that is transformational and therapeutic) within the high security prison environment.
Paiheretia is jointly led by Te Puni KÅkiri, the Department of Corrections (Ara Poutama Aotearoa) and the Ministry of Social Development, in partnership with MÄori. It is a key element of the $98 million MÄori Pathway four-year initiative to shift the corrections system using kaupapa MÄori and whÄnau-
centred approaches.
The Paiheretia initiative is part of extending the WhÄnau Ora approach into other agencies. It acknowledges the importance of working alongside both the individual and their whÄnau to improve outcomes for MÄori. Kaiarataki Navigators will play a critical role as advocates and guides for whÄnau during their corrections system journey. These initiatives will bring positive changes for people. The navigators are integral to providing the holistic support which our whÄnau need.
NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc Chief Executive, Chrissie Hape says "If whÄnau are strong, then Iwi are strong. Our role is to support and empower the voice of whÄnau so they can build and strengthen themselves. Our Mamas and Tamariki have aspirations but struggle because they are not provided the right support. Being the commissioner of the Kaiarataki service means iwi can ensure that the support is there."
"The navigators are part of a wider change within the corrections system," says Minister of Corrections, Hon Kelvin Davis. "We have acknowledged that our system has not worked for MÄori and we are developing new approaches to address that for the long-term". "Building closer partnerships with iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau MÄori will help reduce reoffending and that is good for us all."
WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said whÄnau sharing their experience of prison has played a crucial
part in ensuring efforts are focused in the right places. "We know our most positive changes come
through people, not systems, and navigators are key to providing the right package of support.
"This is part of extending the WhÄnau Ora approach into other agencies and working alongside the
individual and their whÄnau to improve outcomes for MÄori," Peeni Henare said.
Hawke’s Bay will be the first correctional facility to run the three-year Paiheretia pilot and this will be followed by Northland next year. These pilots will inform new ways of working for other regions and agencies.
