Iwi to lead Kaiarataki navigator workforce that supports whanau in Corrections system

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 12:57

Today, 23 April 2021, Government Ministers announced a new Kaiarataki Navigator Workforce and

TÄnei u approach to support whÄnau connected to the Corrections system. Both are part of the MÄori Pathways programme and have been co-designed with NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi.

The Kaiarataki Navigator Workforce is part of Paiheretria te Muka TÄngata (Paiheretia) and aims to improve whÄnau wellbeing by building on and supporting whÄnau aspirations using a WhÄnau Ora approach. In addition this service seeks to reduce the re-offending of tÄne MÄori under 30 years. The TÄnei au approach encompasses Ngakau Ora (MÄori approach to healing trauma), Kaupapa MÄori WÄnanga and Tikanga a Iwi (to embrace Kahungunutanga in a way that is transformational and therapeutic) within the high security prison environment.

Paiheretia is jointly led by Te Puni KÅkiri, the Department of Corrections (Ara Poutama Aotearoa) and the Ministry of Social Development, in partnership with MÄori. It is a key element of the $98 million MÄori Pathway four-year initiative to shift the corrections system using kaupapa MÄori and whÄnau-

centred approaches.

The Paiheretia initiative is part of extending the WhÄnau Ora approach into other agencies. It acknowledges the importance of working alongside both the individual and their whÄnau to improve outcomes for MÄori. Kaiarataki Navigators will play a critical role as advocates and guides for whÄnau during their corrections system journey. These initiatives will bring positive changes for people. The navigators are integral to providing the holistic support which our whÄnau need.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc Chief Executive, Chrissie Hape says "If whÄnau are strong, then Iwi are strong. Our role is to support and empower the voice of whÄnau so they can build and strengthen themselves. Our Mamas and Tamariki have aspirations but struggle because they are not provided the right support. Being the commissioner of the Kaiarataki service means iwi can ensure that the support is there."

"The navigators are part of a wider change within the corrections system," says Minister of Corrections, Hon Kelvin Davis. "We have acknowledged that our system has not worked for MÄori and we are developing new approaches to address that for the long-term". "Building closer partnerships with iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau MÄori will help reduce reoffending and that is good for us all."

WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said whÄnau sharing their experience of prison has played a crucial

part in ensuring efforts are focused in the right places. "We know our most positive changes come

through people, not systems, and navigators are key to providing the right package of support.

"This is part of extending the WhÄnau Ora approach into other agencies and working alongside the

individual and their whÄnau to improve outcomes for MÄori," Peeni Henare said.

Hawke’s Bay will be the first correctional facility to run the three-year Paiheretia pilot and this will be followed by Northland next year. These pilots will inform new ways of working for other regions and agencies.