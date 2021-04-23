Call for young people to join Far North Youth Council

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 13:46

The Far North Youth Council is seeking new members to give young people in the district a voice, both locally and nationally.

Far North Youth Council (FNYC) is a youth-led, youth development initiative the Far North District Council launched in 2016 with Ministry of Youth Development funding. Since then, more than 100 young people in three chapters (one based in each ward) have represented their communities on the youth council.

Youth Councillor, Inverness Cowles, is urging all local youth aged from 15 to 24 to consider joining the youth council to boost their networks, be an advocate for Far North young people, and build their skills.

"You should join FNYC because it gives us, as youth, a voice. A voice that is heard by people who can make the changes we need," she says.

"What I have learned, being part of FNYC, is that your ideas will be taken seriously. It’s a great opportunity to speak up about anything because the people around you will listen. Also, I know that if I need support in anything, the FNYC will help."

Applications to become part of the FNYC are open until 26 April. There are six hui planned that applicants are expected to attend, including one in Wellington to attend the Festival for the Future. Meetings will be both face to face and online. The key dates are:

13 May: Meeting one, Kaikohe and whakatau - face to face

27 June: Meeting two - online

30 July-1 August: Attend Festival of the Future, Wellington - face to face

6 September: Meeting three, Kerikeri or KaitÄia - face to face

18 October: Meeting four - online

29 November: Meeting five and end-of-year activity - face to face

To apply online visit the Youth Council page on the FNDC website or for more information, follow the FNYC on Facebook, Insta @farnorthyouthcouncil or email.