Oranga Tamariki and Ngati Kahungunu Iwi join forces to support tamariki

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 15:15

Keeping tamariki with whÄnau and improving the health and wellbeing of NgÄti Kahungunu whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi is the aim of a new official agreement with Oranga Tamariki.

A strategic partnership was signed this afternoon by NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chief Executive Ms. Chrissie Hape and Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Sir Wira Gardiner.

"We are pleased to continue to evolve kaupapa that supports whÄnau development and we reiterate our intent to work with all government agencies collegially and challengingly to ensure we get the best results for whÄnau" says Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman, NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

Children’s Minister Hon. Kelvin Davis was present for the signing of the official document at NgÄti Kahungunu offices in Hastings.

"The visit from Minister Kelvin Davis today adds a greater dimension to that relationship and reaches further to achieve the dreams for whÄnau vibrancy and whÄnau rangatiratanga over their own lives". Tomoana said.

The official agreement with NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is the ninth strategic partnership for Oranga Tamariki says Chief Executive Sir Wira Gardiner.

"While we commit to this agreement today, we continue to build on the partnership gains that can only be realised through practice on the ground," Sir Wira said.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chief Executive, Chrissie Hape said, "supporting whÄnau to be the best that they can be is the focus for the NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi. The agreement today signals the commitment and willingness of both partners to put into effect what is needed for NgÄti Kahungunu mokopuna and their whÄnau to flourish and give life to the aspirations expressed in our moteatea Pinepine te Kura; wÄhine purotu tane purotu; which underpins everything we do. We recognise that this will require significant change to policies, planning and service delivery not only within Oranga Tamariki but across Central government and we are ready for the challenge"