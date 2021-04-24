Fatal crash in Te Puke

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Te Matai Road in Te Puke on April 18.
He was Nicholas Wehner, 29, of Tauranga.
The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
We extend our sympathies to Mr Wehner’s family and friends.
