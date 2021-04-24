Fatal crash in Awanui

|
A person has died following a single vehicle crash in Northland late yesterday.
The vehicle crashed into a power pole on SH1 at Awanui about 11.35pm.
One person was transported to hospital and has since died.
A second person sustained moderate to minor injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
