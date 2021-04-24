Wellington Police investigating death in Mt Cook

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are investigating after a woman was found deceased at a property in Mt Cook, Wellington this evening.
Emergency services were called to the address on Brooklyn Road at 6.30pm.
Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice