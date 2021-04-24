Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
A person has died after being located with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham, Christchurch this afternoon.
Police have launched a homicide investigation into this incident.
Residents in the area can expect to see a continued Police presence.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice