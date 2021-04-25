Police making enquiries following man's death in Tauranga

Sunday, 25 April, 2021 - 17:30

A man has died after being injured at an address in Surrey Grove, Tauranga in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 12:20am and the man was transported to hospital.

Tragically, the man passed away in Tauranga Hospital last night.

Enquiries are under way to establish how the man was injured.

Police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the Surrey Grove property as well as carrying out a scene examination yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have information that could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 105 and file number 210424/5743.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.