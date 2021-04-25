Man charged with murder in relation to Sydenham death

Sunday, 25 April, 2021 - 23:40

Police have this evening arrested a man in relation to the death of a man in Sydenham yesterday afternoon.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the victim’s vehicle yesterday (Saturday 24 April).

The grey Holden Calais, registration LDE987, is believed to have left the Åtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am.

It was then abandoned on Monsaraz Boulevard at around 11.35am.

Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area around that time is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210424/6160.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.