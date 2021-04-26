|
Police are responding to a serious crash in Dinsdale, Hamilton.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Whatawhata Road and Poaka Avenue about 1.40pm.
Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Further information will be provided when available.
