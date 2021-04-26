Police seeking man missing in Christchurch

|
Police are urgently seeking the public's help in locating 32-year-old Eden Nicolson, who has gone missing from Hillmorton Hospital this afternoon.
It's possible Eden will have headed to a populated area such as a shopping mall.
If you see Eden, please call Police on 111 and quote event number P046298778.
