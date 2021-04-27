Projects underway in busy Kenepuru - Council

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 10:59

Work is underway on a number of key projects in Kenepuru, to prepare for increased traffic flows from Transmission Gully and the city’s growth.

One of these projects is a shared pathway connecting Kenepuru Station with Bluff Road, designed to enhance the area for cyclists and pedestrians with a focus on improving safety and accessing public transport.

There is significant growth in this part of the city, with the new Kenepuru Landing development and the Summerset retirement village. The shared pathway - running in front of ESR to the bottom of Bluff Road - will have a crossing point across Kenepuru Drive to connect pedestrians and cyclists to the railway station.

Access to the station was enhanced last year, with improved lighting, resurfacing and a mural.

Work on the pathway should be complete by the middle of the year, weather-depending.

Upgrades are also underway in four other areas to make sure there’s continued safe access for all businesses and road users following the increased Transmission Gully traffic volumes:

- Raiha Street/Broken Hill Road: reducing the wide conflict area and the risk for all road users

- Raiha Street/Prosser Street: construction of a mountable roundabout to reduce speeds and near misses between vehicles

- Main Road/Wall Place: widening the intersection to reduce the delays for exiting traffic

- Kenepuru Drive Cycle Crossing Point: installing a new pedestrian and cycle crossing on Kenepuru Drive to provide a safe crossing point for northbound cyclists near Stream Bank walk/cycleway.

All projects have been designed with the input of local businesses and residents.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says all these key projects will enhance what is becoming a very busy part of the city.

"This is all about equipping Porirua for growth," she says, "and with Transmission Gully inching closer by the day, we’re getting ahead of it with these works.

"We thank road users for their patience while we get this important work done."