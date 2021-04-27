Communication key for Council’s building team - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 11:02

"With people moving from cities to rural towns in Tararua, the growth and demand for housing continues to grow at a fast pace. With this demand putting pressure on builders, tradies, designers and the Council’s building team, communication is vitally important," Russell Palmer, Team Leader Building Services, says.

Recently Council’s Building Team held a seminar for local builders, designers and tradies, one of two they hold each year.

"The seminars benefit everyone as it gives the tradies and designers five points towards their licenses and we have good discussions which ensures we are all on the same page," Russell said. "Good communication makes life a lot easier for everyone, especially with the workload and pressures we are all experiencing."

Between 40 and 50 people attend the seminars and at the most recent, the guest speaker from Downer NZ spoke on mental wellbeing.

"At the moment our consents are triple last year which means timeframes for inspections are stretched by three or four days, just like other councils," Russell said.

As well as ringing Council to book an inspection, builders have an app on their phones, GoBuild, which allows them to request a building inspection from Council. When an inspector books the appointment, an email is flicked back to the builder with the date and expected time.

With the value of building consents for February at $3.5 million and the year to date, $18,986,390 million, and subdivisions "going through the roof," Russell says the demand on the Building Team is greater than ever and communication is key to managing this workload.

To assist with the high level of demand, Council have started out-sourcing to a contractor and having some of these processed remotely.

Fireplaces are also the Building Team’s responsibility and residents are urged to consider these now and get an application in early before the cold weather kicks in.

For more information on building inspections and what is required, please go to www.tararuadc.govt.nz/BuildingInspections