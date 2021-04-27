Omihi School plans virtual walk to London's Christ Church School

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 11:36

Omihi School want NZ to join their virtual mission and help them to get to Christ Church School in London, England.

Omihi School is a small country school of 34 children, 3 teachers, 1 teacher aide/cleaner, 1 office administrator, 2 bus drivers, 1 school dog, 1 school baby and a Principal, based in North Canterbury. Over the last year Omihi School's Farm Race has been cancelled twice. It is their major fundraiser of the year and a chance to get out and exercise and keep fit. This year they decided they still wanted to participate in some form of exercise, but ensure it was something they could do if alert levels changed.

Principal, Maree Lucas used to teach at Christ Church School in Chelsea, London and they contacted her as they were on a mission to virtually walk 26,724 km’s from Christ Church School London, to Christchurch, New Zealand. They sent Omihi School a video and Omihi replied, learning about each other's schools. Omihi students thought it would be great if they could virtually get back to them! Whether it's running, walking, biking, swimming, scootering or any form of exercise! And they want their community and wider community to go with them.

"Our school is made up of country children. Children that love being outdoors - on the farm, at the beach, at the park. So being physically active is important for us, not only for our physical wellbeing, but also for our mental wellbeing. This was a great opportunity to encourage and inspire children, families, our community to get out there and keep exercising and having fun. There is a leaderboard on the App, which our competitive children love, but also such a great achievement to see us slowly crossing the world on the map across to London, England as 'one big whÄnau'." Maree Lucas, Principal

With fundraising being impossible last year due to Covid, Omihi also wanted to find ways to raise money. The fundraising from this virtual trip to Christ Church School in London will help a number of projects. As they are an Enviroschool, one of those projects is new solar panels. A community member is going to match what they can raise to an agreed value, so they will be focusing on getting money for solar panels to start with and then see how much more they can raise for their other projects.

"I’m really excited about our virtual mission because it can push us to our limits in our fitness area. We can get out and do more exercise as a Kura (school) and WhÄnau (family). It connects us more to Christ Church School in England and it's nice talking and knowing more about a different school in a different country." Lily Banks, Year 5 student, Omihi School.

It is simple for people to join. They simply go to https://www.omihi.school.nz/virtual-mission and do the following:

Join our mission by clicking the button above. Create an account and join the ‘Omihi Team’.

Select an amount to donate: Children (16 and under) $20, Adults $30 or Families $50

Download the ‘Virtual Mission’ app either for Google or iPhone (below)

The mission will start on May 3rd and run until the end of the term.

Start logging your km’s and be part of our epic journey to Christ Church, London!

The virtual mission starts on Monday 3rd May and they need to 'reach' Christ Church School in London by Monday 26th July. They have one term to complete it