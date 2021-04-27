Southwesterlies, showers and some settled weather this week

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 13:08

MetService is forecasting a few bouts of southwesterly winds across Aotearoa as a high pressure system slides in from the Tasman Sea this week. Cooler than average temperatures and a few showers will impact some but not all.

A cold front is forecast to move off the upper North Island by the end of today (Tuesday). Showers are sprinkled around the country with a handful of lightning strikes recorded around Waikato and Auckland.

Wednesday starts off chilly with a risk of frost for much of the South Island and even parts of the lower North Island. On Thursday most of the below average morning temperatures move to the North Island with Masterton forecast a minimum of 1°C two days running.

Another cool change zips up the country on Friday bringing a brief period of showers but with the high pressure system just off the west coast the impacts look to be fairly minimal.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: "While the weather isn’t completely settled all week there looks to be plenty of opportunities to get out and about for the second week of school holidays."