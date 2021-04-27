Crash on SH26 north of Te Aroha

|
Emergency services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 26, north of Te Aroha.
A truck has rolled and is blocking the road.
There are no reported injuries.
Diversions are in place along Rawhiti Road however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
