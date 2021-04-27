Former Mayor Dave Cull's death acknowledged

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 15:45

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins today acknowledges with great sadness the death of former Mayor Dave Cull.

Mr Cull was first elected Mayor in 2010 and served three terms, before stepping down in 2019 to spend more time with his family.

Mr Hawkins says Mr Cull’s death is terrible news for people across the Dunedin City Council and the city.

"He was a colleague, friend, and mentor to many, and I’m devastated for his whanau who deserved more time with Dave after his Mayoral duties were fulfilled."

Mr Cull took on the Mayoralty at a time when the city was divided over the stadium, but worked hard to heal those rifts and bring greater focus to the council’s strategic direction.

The strength of the DCC’s relationships with local iwi are also built on his shoulders, and his leadership of Local Government New Zealand was critical as it worked to tackle some of the biggest issues, including climate change, with urgency.

"My love goes out to Dave’s wife Joan and their entire whanau."

Dunedin City Council Chief Executive Sandy Graham says Mr Cull’s death will be keenly felt across the DCC family, especially by staff who worked closely with Mr Cull during his time as Mayor.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time."