Bylaws adopted after consultation with the community - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 16:41

The bylaws cover the control of dogs and other animals as well as the management of litter and public places. These bylaws were adopted at the ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, April 27 and will come into force on July 1, 2021.

The Reserves Bylaw will be brought to council once ministerial assent has been given. The revocation of the Objectionable Signs 2016 Bylaw was also approved.

A formal consultation, as required by the Local Government Act, was held over January and February 2021, followed by a hearing on March 24. A total of 65 submissions were received and considered by the ad-hoc committee. The recommendations of the committee that oversaw the hearing have been incorporated into the final bylaws.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said it was great to see positive community engagement.

"Council bylaws and policies guide the way we live, work and play across our district, and exist to promote a friendly and peaceful environment for us all to enjoy. So, it’s important we get in right and listen to the community.

"After considering the submissions, we have made some changes to the draft bylaws before adopting them. These include removing cats from the list of animals covered under the Animals Bylaw, and Jarden Mile Reserve and stormwater gully from the list of proposed dog exercise areas," said Mr Carroll.

The Local Government Act 2002 requires bylaws be reviewed after five years and then every 10 years.

The adopted versions of the bylaws will be published and made available at taupo.govt.nz/rules-regulations-and-licenses/bylaws