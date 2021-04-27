Simplifying New Zealand qualifications and other credentials

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 17:13

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has today launched formal consultation on proposals to simplify New Zealand qualifications and other credentials.

This work is supported by the Ministry of Education and is an important part of te Whakahou i MÄtauranga Ahumahi - the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE).

RoVE aims to deliver a unified vocational education system that will bring together industry, iwi and educators to deliver a workforce which is fit for New Zealand’s needs today and in the future.

Deputy Chief Executive of Quality Assurance, Eve McMahon, says: "In the new system, it will be easier to transfer skills learnt between different forms of learning and employers around the country. The learner will have more flexibility to learn on-the-job, in a classroom, or online."

"Furthermore, the changes aim to deliver more opportunities for learners to train on-the-job and earn while learning, meaning that workers are not having to sacrifice earning income to further their education."

"Qualifications and credentials are important building blocks for the development of these changes and delivering the desired outcomes of the reform."

The proposals seek to:

For more information, go to VQconsult.nzqa.govt.nz - to check out the proposals and to provide your feedback. The consultation documents, along with videos and other resources are available on this site. There is also an online submission form and a booking system for online information sessions.

Our formal consultation process closes on 16 June 2021.