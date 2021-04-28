Further appeal in relation to central Auckland shooting incident - NZ Police

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 10:05

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, who is actively being sought by Police in relation to a firearms incident at the Sofitel hotel in Auckland earlier this month.

Reihana, aged 27, also uses the name Hone Hawira and is a patched Head Hunter gang member.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Police are also seeking Olivia Brodie, 25, who has a warrant to arrest for breaching bail in relation to an unrelated fraud matter.

Police believe Olivia Brodie is with Hone Reihana and Police have concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Hone Reihana or Olivia Brodie is asked to contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

Anyone with further information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police repeat our warning that anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading Police could find themselves liable for prosecution.