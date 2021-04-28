Officer sentenced following driving offences

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 11:30

Please attribute to Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor:

A 38-year old Bay of Plenty Police officer yesterday admitted two driving offences in the WhakatÄne District Court following an incident in Edgecumbe earlier this month.

The charges follow a single-vehicle crash involving a Police vehicle at the corner of Otakiri Road and Main Street, Edgecumbe, at 8:30pm on 6 April.

The officer pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving, and one count of driving with excess breath alcohol.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months’ disqualification, a $1000 fine and $2013 in reparation.

The on-duty officer was the sole occupant of the Police vehicle, and was not injured in the crash.

The public rightly expects high standards from Police staff.

We set high professional standards for ourselves and demand integrity from our staff, in terms of judgement, choices and actions.

The vast majority of our staff act in accordance with Police’s values.

He is currently stood down and as Police have initiated an employment process we are unable to comment further on the matter.