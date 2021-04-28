Wigan Bridge to close for repairs in June

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 12:21

Wigan Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road will close to all vehicles for up to seven days in June as contractors work on further bridge repairs.

Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield said the work involved repairs to vertical cracks in two bridge piers and replacing 2.4m of the bridge deck.

Recent flooding events, increased heavy freight use and the age of the bridge have all contributed to the faults.

Next month, two bridge piers will be filled with a cement grout to repair the cracks and also guarantee the piers can accommodate slight movements during an earthquake.

"The part replacement of the bridge deck will unfortunately require the bridge to close for up to seven days. To minimise the inconvenience, we plan to close the bridge from midday on Friday 18 June," Mr Hadfield said.

Contractors will work through the weekend to remove the bridge deck and lay a precasts slab.

Light vehicles should be able to travel over the bridge by Tuesday 22 June, and the bridge is expected to be open to all traffic by Friday 25 June.

This may change if contractors find any additional faults with the bridge structure once the decking has been removed.

To ensure the connections between the precast slab and the bridge is given sufficient time to cure, the work site will be staffed 24/7 to ensure no vehicles cross the bridge.

The work is weather dependent. If the long-term forecast is not favouable the seven day works will be delayed until Friday 25 June.

Signage will be in place near the bridge from May advising users and residents to be prepared for the closure.

Updates along with any changes will be available on Council’s website.

The alternative route during the closure is Mata Road near Tokomaru Bay and for some residents this may involve an additional 100km to their journey.

"We thank you for your patience and we hope that with this early notice that all road users can start planning for the closure," Mr Hadfield said.

"We understand this bridge is important to local residents and industries. We’ve worked with engineers and contractors to assess all possible and affordable options. This option will save approximately $4m when compared with a new bridge." Mr Hadfield said.

The total cost of the repairs are $310,000 with 68% being externally funded by Waka Kotahi.