Possum control on Flagstaff - OSPRI NZ

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 12:27

Dunedin’s native wildlife will again reap the rewards of pest control close to the city with possum control work restarting around Flagstaff next month.

There are currently two bovine TB infected herds in the area and the disease was traced back to local possums.

The possum ground control operation of over 2130 hectares, will complement the previous work undertaken to remove 20,000 possums from nearby Mount Cargill. This work is essential to OSPRI’s mission to eradicate bovine TB from New Zealand.

After several years of pest control in Flagstaff and the removal of 515 possums, numbers are being contained at a low level.

Pest contractors will begin work on 3 May in an area that includes Swampy Ridge, Pineapple Track, Flagstaff and Nicols Falls. The work is expected to be completed by 30 June.

OSPRI Lower South Island General Manager Vivienne Larsen says, "We’re on the pathway to eradicate bovine TB, we need possum numbers to be at sustained low levels for at least three years. This upcoming control will provide the third year of low possum numbers, as proven by previous monitoring results.

"We know the area is popular for walkers, we frequently use it ourselves and we’ve taken great care to mitigate risks to pets while still performing effective and essential possum control."

A combination of trapping, Feratox and brodifacoum will be used and dogs should be kept on a lead in the operation area while warning signs are in place. It is likely this will be until the end of June. No 1080 will be used.

The toxins being used pose an extremely low secondary poisoning risk to pets. Bait will be in bait stations or bags and there will be no toxins or traps within 20m or in sight of tracks.

Following the Flagstaff Operation, Predator Free Dunedin and the Halo Predator Free project will implement a possum control programme to maintain the gains and further lower the possum population over time.