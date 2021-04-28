Fire safety in Haast - FENZ

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 13:34

Over ANZAC weekend Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams visited 140 Haast properties and installed more than 100 smoke alarms.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Atila de Oliveira says the two days were a success and well received by the community.

"Haast is very remote area, so it’s important the community is prepared in the event of an emergency and people know what they can do to stay safe."

As well as installing smoke alarms where needed, the team talked to the community about the importance of escape plans and what they can do to help emergency services.

"A working smoke alarm gives you a vital early warning of fire. But in a fire, smoke makes it difficult to see, hear and think so it’s also important to make and practise an escape plan for your household so you can get to your safe meeting place quickly," says Atila.

"You can make an escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz."

"We also talked about things people can do around their property to help emergency services."

"This includes things like making sure their Rural Address Property Identification number is identifiable at the gate so emergency services can easily find the property and making sure their driveway is accessible and has a four by four metre clearance for our large fire trucks," says Atila.

"We’re here to keep our communities safe and it’s really great to see them engaging with us during these visits and increasing their fire safety awareness."

For more safety tips go to www.fireandemergency.nz/at-home