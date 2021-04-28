Thousands of cows leaving Port Taranaki today - SAFE

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 15:17

A two year phase out of live export by sea means that hundreds of thousands of animals will continue to suffer, including the cows due to leave Port Taranaki today on the Ocean Ute.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced earlier this month that the export of live animals by sea would be banned following a phase out period.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said it’s little relief for the cows continuing to be exported.

"If the Government is serious about animal welfare, they should move to protect the thousands of animals who will continue to suffer in live export by stopping this trade immediately."

TVNZ’s ‘Sunday’ programme revealed widespread suffering on one voyage onboard the Yangtze Harmony, which left New Plymouth on 19 August 2020. There were 49 mortalities on board, and another 14 deaths during the cattle’s first month in China.

The Taranaki Animal Rights Group is hosting a vigil at Port Taranaki this evening.

"The Government has acknowledged that live export will always pose animal welfare challenges."

"We’re glad that they’ve recognised the risks, but if the Government is committed to high animal welfare standards, then they should move to end this trade now."