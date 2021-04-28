SH2 Waihi to Omokoroa works - NZTA

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 16:09

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that as part of the Waihī to Ōmokoroa Safety Improvements Project, the second coat of chip seals will be carried out this week.

Weather permitting, the works will take place:

Thursday 29 April to Saturday 1 May

Wainui South Rd to 500m north of Esdaile Rd

Friday 30 April to Monday 3 May

Old Tauranga Rd to Athenree Gorge

Saturday 1 May to Tuesday 4 May

Kauri Point Rd to Lindemann Rd

A reduced temporary speed limit will be in place for at least 24 hours after the site has been sealed to allow vehicles to travel over the seal and help "bed in" the chip to reduce the risk of chip damage to vehicles.

Following this, the site will be swept, excess chip removed and the temporary speed limit will remain in place until line marking has been reinstated (within 48 hours of the site being sealed, weather dependent).

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers and avoid damage to vehicles.

Other works along this SH2 corridor include the relocation of services between Athenree Rd and Kauri Point Rd, ongoing shoulder widening between Kauri Point Road to Lindemann Road and Sharp Road to Sargent Road.

Please take extra care, allow extra time, reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.