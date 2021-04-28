Safety improvements to get underway for Ohinewai - NZTA

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 16:10

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road users will see traffic management along a 8.2 kilometre section of State Highway 1 (SH1) at Åhinewai (0.8km south of Rangiriri interchange to 1.7km south of Ohinewai interchange) from today, Wednesday 28 April.

To make this section of SH1 safer and more consistent with the recently opened sections of SH1 Waikato Expressway we’re installing roadside barriers to prevent people from running off the road and hitting roadside hazards such as trees, poles or deep ditches. Several roadside lights will also be repositioned to provide room for the new barriers to be installed.

Before work can start on the safety improvements the team will be locating services, such as power and fibre, over the next two weeks.

To allow this work to get underway a shoulder and lane closure is needed. Two-way traffic will be maintained. Hours of work will between 7.00am and 7.00pm, with some night works possible.

Motorists will see signs, cones and are asked to take care while driving through the site. A temporary speed limit of 70km/h will be in place to ensure safety of road users and road workers.