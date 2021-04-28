All Saints Church Resource Consent application declined

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 17:52

A Resource Consent application (LU5331)to undertake modifications of All Saints Church has been declined by an independent hearings panel. The Consent filed by the Wellington Diocesan Board of Trustees sought the demolition of the existing baptistry; additions and alterations including a new lobby and reception area, new entrances; office space and a new roof of the heritage church located at 338 Church Street, Palmerston North.

Independent commissioners - Jane Black, Heike Lutz, and David McMahon were appointed by Council to consider the application, and a hearing was held in Palmerston North, January 20 - 22 this year.

Summary of Decision:

Having considered all relevant matters under s104 of the Resource Management Act, and based on the evidence and submissions presented at the hearing, the commissioners unanimously found that:

aspects of the proposal would result in positive social, spiritual and cultural effects, and in particular, strengthening of the building would result in positive effects on historic heritage and resilience to natural hazards; and

the proposed demolition of the baptistry will result in significant and irreversible adverse effects on historic heritage, and the scale, position and design of the proposed additions will result in adverse effects on historic heritage and the quality of the streetscape in this part of the City Centre;

evidence suggests that alternatives could be adopted that would achieve the applicant’s express aims whilst having a lesser adverse environmental impact;

the proposal is poorly aligned with the relevant District Plan objectives and policies when a fair appraisal of the provisions is applied as a whole.

An appeal against this decision can be made by submitters with the Environment Court within 15 days.

The Resource Management Act 1991 sets out details on this process. The appeal must also follow the form prescribed by Form 34 of the Resource Management (Forms) Regulations 2003. For further information about forms and fees, please visit https://environmentcourt.govt.nz/forms-fees/.

The Resource Management Act 1991 and the Resource Management Act (Forms) Regulations 2003 may be inspected at the City Library or can be viewed at www.legislation.govt.nz.

A copy of the decision is available on our website. https://www.pncc.govt.nz/media/3133865/decision-by-commissioners-all-saints-church-lu-5331-28-april-21.pdf