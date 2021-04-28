Four lucky Lotto players win $250,000

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 21:55

It will be a night to remember for four Lotto players after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Sylvia Park in Auckland, New World Taihape in Taihape, and on MyLotto to players from Tasman and Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.