St John thanks NZers for voting it Most Trusted Charity

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 08:00

St John is grateful for Kiwis who have voted it Aotearoa’s Most Trusted Charity in the 2021 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey.

St John has been named one of the country’s most trusted charities for the last decade and this is the eighth time it has won the title.

St John has also been voted fifth most trusted brand overall out of more than 400 brands in the survey, which Chief Executive Peter Bradley says is humbling.

"Every day our paid staff and volunteers across all our service lines strive to build resilient communities and improve the health outcomes of our patients. We are incredibly thankful and moved by the public’s continued trust and confidence in the important work we do," says Mr Bradley.

"We have been busier than ever. As an essential emergency service, we continued to be there for the half a million Kiwis who needed our help last year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain committed to doing our best for the public when they need us, and we continue to ensure we do the right thing with the generous donations we receive," he says.

Last year, the public’s kindness and support enabled St John to invest in lifesaving equipment and ambulances, as well as its charitable community health programmes like St John Health Shuttles and St John Youth.

The Most Trusted Brands is an annual independent survey conducted globally. Now in its 22nd year in New Zealand, the survey which is commissioned by Reader’s Digest and carried out by Catalyst Research, polled a representative sample of 1,800 Kiwis, who rated brands in 72 categories of products and services on a scale of 1-10 for trust.