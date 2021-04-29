Amuri Chambers: Going back to its former glory

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 08:54

Since towns first evolved, it has been the hard work of individuals linking together that has enabled community projects to flourish. From town halls and meeting spaces, to Plunket rooms and play centres, very seldom has it happened without community involvement. The Amuri Chambers in Culverden, 30-32 Mountainview Rd, was built in the early 1920’s and added onto in the 1970’s.

As of last week it is now under new ownership.

The significant landmark in the North Canterbury service town was put up for Tender by Hurunui District Council in January.

At the helm of the Chambers now is the Croft family from Culverden, a joint venture between husband and wife Voray and David, and their children Catherine and Robert.

Voray has always had her eyes on the Chambers, as she’s always wanted to do up an old building.

The Croft family has been in Culverden since 1962, Voray has been there 33 years. Restoring old buildings is not new to them, as they’ve revived old dwellings on their farm, Hillcrest Culverden Farming Ltd. Voray and Catherine have a vision for the Chambers being a great community hub, with the board room staying as just that, for whoever wishes to use it.

They plan on enhancing the historical 1920s features, and polishing up the most recent back section of the building. "A community tradition is local people getting involved to upkeep important properties, both for use by the community and to retain a visual record of our history," said Voray.

The brick work and slate tile roof is easy on the eye, followed seamlessly with the front door in which is inserted the glass work which graces the original logo of the Amuri County Council, a Merino ram. This Council dissolved in 1989, replaced by the formation of Hurunui District Council. "This is the last significant building in Culverden. We want to take it back to its former glory."

Catherine currently lives in Christchurch but works in North Canterbury so is looking forward to moving back closer to home. "It’s something to do together, it will be fun…. It’s nice to have a reason to come back, it’s exciting."

The earthquake strengthening work has been done on the facade, and the Crofts have no plans to cover up this reinforcing steel.

"It’s part of the history," said Catherine. The Council’s archives will continue to be stored in the large internal safe in the Chambers for the next 12 months, until a new purpose-built building is completed off-site. At this stage, the boardroom will still be available for Amuri Community Committee meetings. The Crofts have been permanently loaned a collection of historical photographs, which will be restored and put on the walls for anyone to see. These include photos of former Mayors, committees, and other iconic characters who have collectively created the rich history of this pretty service town.

"Because you can’t go forward without knowing your history," said Voray, adding her recollection of memories of great evenings at the Chambers in years gone by, including harp evenings and Irish concerts. "And there’s been beauticians in here, Amuri Irrigation has had an office here, and I even remember when Hurunui District Council was here until the 1990’s."

A small team of water service people from HDC, operating from here for a number of years, will enter into a 12 month lease agreement to use a room within the building. Because the Chambers is a registered historical place, under the Hurunui District Council District Plan it can possibly receive some funding from Heritage New Zealand.

There are no set plans just yet, but plenty of ideas. The adjoining yard will also be utilised, but Catherine and Voray are not yet ready to disclose details. "But we certainly have plans to make this building into a hub, for the future generations. We want to do this for the community," said Catherine.